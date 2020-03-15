CORONAVIRUS has now claimed the lives of almost 300 people in Spain.
The death toll stands at 288, while 7,750 people have now been infected with the virus.
The figures, which have just been released by the Ministry of Health also revealed that 517 people have been discharged from hospital.
It means that in the last 24 hours a total of 2,000 new cases have been registered.
It comes as:
- Catalan President Quim Torra slammed the measures imposed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as ‘insufficient’
- People could be fined between €100 and €600 for disobeying the national lockdown
Coronavirus cases in Spain:
- 3544 in Madrid (213 dead)
- 630 in the Basque Country (23 dead)
- 715 in Catalonia (eight dead)
- 300 in La Rioja (three dead)
- 437 in Andalucia (six dead)
- 401 in Castilla-La Mancha (six dead)
- 292 in Castilla y Leon (four dead)
- 183 in Navarra
- 137 in Asturias (one dead)
- 409 in the Valencia (five dead)
- 147 in Aragon (seven dead)
- 195 in Galicia (two dead)
- 95 in Extremadura (two dead)
- 109 in the Canary Islands (one dead)
- 55 in the Balearic Islands (one dead)
- 71 in Murcia
- 51 in Cantabria
- Eight in Melilla
- One in Ceuta