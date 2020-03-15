CORONAVIRUS has now claimed the lives of almost 300 people in Spain.

The death toll stands at 288, while 7,750 people have now been infected with the virus.

The figures, which have just been released by the Ministry of Health also revealed that 517 people have been discharged from hospital.

It means that in the last 24 hours a total of 2,000 new cases have been registered.

It comes as:

Catalan President Quim Torra slammed the measures imposed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as ‘insufficient’

People could be fined between €100 and €600 for disobeying the national lockdown

Coronavirus cases in Spain: