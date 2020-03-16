THE EU is set to ban non-essential travel to the bloc for 30 days in a bid to reduce coronavirus contagion.

The measure has been proposed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, reported Sky News.

If agreed, the ban would see borders closed across 30 countries while an EU official said ‘the UK and Ireland are encouraged to align.’

Exemptions will include EU citizens returning to the bloc along with diplomats, doctors and health researchers battling the crisis.

The travel ban will not apply to UK citizens.

Leyen told a press conference: “The UK citizens are European so of course there are no restrictions for the UK citizens to travel to the continent.”

The proposal will reportedly be discussed by the EU Council in a video conference tomorrow.