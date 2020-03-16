TWO Valencia players have been confirmed as the first La Liga footballers to test positive for coronavirus.

Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala , along with three members of staff at the football club have all tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentine defender was the first player to be announced and took to Instagram saying: “It is clear I have started 2020 with bad luck.

“I am very well and must obey health authorities and stay isolated.”

Former Manchester City defender Mangala posted: “I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive.

“At the moment, I’m feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus.

“However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family.”

Valencia released a statement on the affected players and staff members saying: “They’re in their homes in good health and under isolation measures.

“We are confident that with solidarity, responsibility and good spirits we will beat this pandemic.”

This comes after La Liga suspended the next two rounds of fixtures and Real Madrid put their team into quarantine, after a player from their basketball club tested positive – with the two teams using the same training facilities.