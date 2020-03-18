ALL flights from mainland Spain to the Balearic and the Canary islands have been cancelled.

In a statement released by Aena, both commercial or private flights that are due to take off from the mainland after midnight tonight destined for the islands are prohibited.

This comes after all flights from the mainland to Melilla were banned on midnight Tuesday morning, with all helicopter flights to Ceuta also suspended.

Travel in general is discouraged except for reasons that cannot be postponed.

International air travel is still available, but many countries have advised their citizens not to travel to and from Spain unless it’s urgent.

More to follow.