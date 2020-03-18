A GUARDIA Civil officer has been killed by COVID-19 in Spain.

The 37-year-old is the first of the country’s security forces to die from the pandemic and leaves behind a five-year-old daughter.

Pedro Alameda worked for the force in administration in Madrid and was also a well-known member of the United Association of the Guardia Civil in the region.

According to Diario Sur, Alameda did not suffer from a previous illness before contracting the coronavirus.

He had been carrying out his duties to full effect before being hospitalised for several days in a serious condition at the Quiron de Alcorcon hospital.

Guardia Civil said in a statement: “We want to express our condolences in the face of this tragedy, which joins that of more than 500 families in Spain who have lost a loved one to this pandemic.

“We can only offer all our affection and support for his family and all those close to Pedro and once again remind citizens to strictly comply with with measures established by the government to try to tackle this unprecedented threat.”

There are now 13,716 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain, an 18% jump in 24 hours.

Madrid still has the most cases with 5,637, followed by Catalunya with 1,866, the Basque Country with 976 and Andalucia with 859.

Some 558 have been killed while 1,081 have been cured.