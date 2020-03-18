MALAGA’S transfusion centre has made a plea for blood donations.

In an emergency situation which has swept across Spain, blood banks in hospitals are alarmingly low.

Blood is needed in hospitals to combat coronavirus and Malaga’s transfusion centre asks for the collaboration of the citizens of Malaga to donate blood.

The centre said a continuous donation of all blood groups is necessary over the next 15 days, in order to replenish the blood banks and guarantee the supply to the Malaga hospitals.

The Malaga transfusion centre has sent out a circular asking for citizens to collaborate in this task.

“We want to send to all donors in the province the clearest and most accurate information possible, so that together we can stop the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to work at the service of everyone.

“Once the state of alarm over the health crisis in our country has been declared, the solidarity of our donors is needed. We will continue to need blood in order to to supply all our hospitals.

“We will follow all the recommendations of the health authorities to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic, for which we need your collaboration in order to have sufficient blood supplies.”

Guidelines for blood donors:

You must be without temperature and have been at least 14 days without symptoms compatible with COVID-19 or in contact with patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

When you go to the blood drive, you will be given a hydroalcoholic solution to wash your hands before going to the clinic.

Try to keep a safe distance from other donors.

You can use your donor card or donation app to identify yourself if required by the authorities

If within 14 days after the donation, you develop a temperature or come down with symptoms compatible with COVID-19, to solve any doubt that may arise a contact number has been set up: 951034110 / 951034100.

Malaga’s transfusion centre thanks all citizens the solidarity and understanding of all the donors in Malaga in following the safety rules and in their collaboration at such a difficult moment.

Current date and place to donate blood in Malaga: