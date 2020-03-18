AS Spain is put on lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, a series of shocking incidents have taken place across Mallorca.

While the majority of the general public obey the strict orders to remain at home and practice social distancing, some troublemakers have been out in force terrorising others on the streets.

Earlier this week, the Policia Nacional arrested a 19-year-old man for civil disobedience after he chased down an elderly woman in Manacor.

After proceeding to repeatedly cough in her face, the vulnerable lady is now being monitored by medical personnel for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a Policia Local officer was attacked in Binassalem by a man who ignored several orders to return home.

Evidently disgruntled by being given an on-the-spot fine, he decided to tear into the officer with his teeth.

In Palma, two teenagers caused considerable damage to a parked car after attempting to break into it.

Spotted by patrolling officers, the vandals fled from the scene on foot before being tracked down nearby where they were arrested for criminal damage and robbery.

A woman who tested positive for coronavirus was also arrested over the weekend after she fled to her hotel from Son Espases Hospital.

Leaving without the consent of a doctor, Policia Nacional officers performed an ‘administrative detention’ as per the royal decree.

Social assistance has not been out off limits despite the lockdown, as a day-care centre for the elderly was robbed in Santa Margalida.

RANSACKED: Shelves lay empty at a day-care centre for the elderly.

Taking advantage of the fact that the premises was closed, thieves ransacked the shelves full of food, before fleeing with more than €8,000 worth of household appliances.

Messages on PA systems in Spanish, Catalan, English and German, continue to sound across the island, warning citizens to stay at home.

ORDERS: Police patrols instruct civilians via loudspeaker to stay indoors.

Those who flout the emergency rules could be slapped with fines of between €600 and €30,000.