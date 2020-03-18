CHINA has begun clinical trials for its first coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine is developed by Chen Wei – who is the country’s top military bio-warfare expert – along with her team.

According to the 54-year-old expert, the research team has started preparing for large-scale production of the vaccine – called the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine.

“Vaccine is the strongest scientific weapon to end the coronavirus,” she said.

“If China is the first country to invent such weapons and have our own patents, it shows the progress of our science and the image of a giant country.”

They had been working on the vaccine since January 26 – which is when the team arrived in Wuhan – including studying vaccines used in the fight against Ebola.

Chen, who is also a Major General of the People’s Army added: “The epidemic is like a military situation.

“The epicentre is the same as the battlefield.”