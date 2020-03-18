AN orange warning for dangerous coastal conditions has been felt strongly along the Costa del Sol today.

The AEMET weather agency has warned of waves of up to four metres along Malaga’s coastline with the orange alert in place until 6pm.

The warning will then be downgraded to yellow until 6am on Thursday, with waves of up to three metres forecast.

AEMET said: “If the storms become significant it will be necessary to activate the coast guards to control possible damage to promenades and other areas.”

Not much rainfall is expected over the next couple of days, apart from weak showers in the interior, however that will change at the weekend.

A gota fria is expected to bring widespread downpours and storms in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Snowfall will occur at lower levels, at around 1200 metres above sea levels while temperatures will also drop to below 20C along the coast and around 15C in inland areas.

Strong winds may also make it feel colder.

“We have returned to winter, at least the next 15 days,” said Jose María Sanchez-Laulhe, director of Aemet in Malaga.