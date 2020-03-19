SPAIN has seen its coronavirus cases surge past 17,000.

As of noon today, the total stands at 17,147, meaning a surge in COVID-19 cases of 3,431 in just 24 hours.

The number of deaths has also increased to 767, while the number of cured stands at 1,107.

The new figures mean Spain’s caseload has increased by around 25% since yesterday, according to director of health emergencies Fernando Simon.

Simon revealed that around 33% of cases are people over 65 years old.

“The elderly and at risk groups have a higher incidence of severe pneumonia, around 32% of them,” he added.

The Minister of Health Salvador Illa and Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias are scheduled to make further statements this afternoon.