MICHEL Barnier has tested positive for COVID-19.

The EU’s top Brexit negotiator revealed his diagnosis on social media, adding that he was confident in his recovery.

“Yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 69-year-old explained in a video on Twitter, “I am as good as I can be, strictly confined to my home.”

The French politician said his morale was high and that the was following all instructions from the health authorities.

“My message to all those who have been affected or are currently isolated: we will get out of this together,” he said adding that ‘each of us has a role to play in this collective battle.’

The UK and EU should have been holding the second round of Brexit negotiations in London this week.

However the meeting has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, which has seen more than 200,000 infected worldwide and more than 8,000 killed.

Meanwhile, London is facing a Spain or Italy-style lockdown in the coming days after becoming the hardest hit area of the UK.

According to London paper Newsshopper, up to 40 Tube stations will be closed by Transport for London ahead of a ‘rumoured lockdown.’

Commuters were warned to avoid all travel on the network unless essential.

There will also be no night Tube after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the capital was ‘weeks ahead’ of the rest of the country in terms of COVID-19 contagion.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, supermarkets in London will be receiving police support in case things turn ugly during a lockdown.