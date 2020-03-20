TWO sailors have died after their boat capsized off the coast of Andalucia.

The two men were on board the Santa Pola boat, near the coast of Huelva, when their boat was overturned due to the bad weather.

One of the men was rescued by the Salvamar Alkaid, which was another fishing boat nearby.

The rescue vessel also called the Guardia Civil who took to the air and managed to locate the second man in the water.

Despite numerous resuscitation efforts on the way to the hospital, the pair unfortunately were officially declared deceased shortly after arrival.

A third man who was also on board is said to have also been taken to the hospital but that he is in good condition.

Manuel Fernández Belmonte, a senior member of the Punta Umbría fishermen’s guild said: “With the tide emptying, together with the rough sea at a specific moment of strong gusts of wind and waves, the ship capsized without enough time for the sailors to react.”

This comes after another ship carrying six crew members sunk off the coast of Tarifa in January, with only two bodies being recovered.