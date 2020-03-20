SEVEN Andalucian hostels are opening their doors to the homeless during the state of alarm and coronavirus outbreak.

The Junta’s Ministry of Equality made the Inturjoven hostels available to those without homes who do not have the infection and have no symptoms of coronavirus.

Seven hostels across Andalucia will be used, such as those in; Viznar (Granada), Constantina (Sevilla), Torremolinos (Malaga), Punta Umbría (Huelva), Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), Almería and Jaén, offering a total of 832 spaces in total.

The Councillor of Equality and Social Policies, Rocío Ruiz, said of the measure: “it seeks to offer a space for those people who can’t stay at home, because they don’t have it, so they can be well taken care of.”

The homeless are one of the most vulnerable groups, along with the elderly, to the coronavirus, and so assisting those groups is vital.

Ruiz added: “the situation arising from the Covid-19 crisis is leading us to take exceptional measures aimed at providing the best possible coverage and assistance to the Andalucian’s, especially the most vulnerable groups.”

Places such as Salamanca and Madrid are also using the currently closed hostels to house those without shelter.