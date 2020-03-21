POLICE have been given orders to fine anyone travelling to a ‘second home’ after coronavirus patients from Madrid created outbreaks on Spain’s coastal regions.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s Minister of the Interior, told authorities on Friday to ‘double down’ on weak spots in the rules enforcing Spain’s unprecedented ‘state of alarm’. Going home has up until now been a reasonable reason for using public roads.

The fines will range between €600-3,000 while police have orders to arrest any ‘repeat offenders’.

The beefed-up enforcement came in preparation for the weekend, as the government feels enough time has elapsed for Spanish residents to internalise the rules of confinement.

Grande-Marlaska said the following ‘weak spots’ will see a crackdown from Saturday:

Circulation of non-essential workers who continue to attend to on-site obligations.

who continue to attend to on-site obligations. Vehicles in which more than one person travel, despite prohibitions on passengers except for justifiable circumstances.

travel, despite prohibitions on passengers except for justifiable circumstances. Comunal spaces in urbanisations and residential areas that are occupied for leisure or sporting activities.

The aforementioned trips to second homes, especially on weekends and public holidays.

Use of rural roads to escape police road blocks.

Este #finde la @guardiacivil comprobará el respeto de las medidas de restricción de la circulación y se sancionará el incumpliento.



Durante el #estadodealarma no está permitido viajar hasta una segunda residencia u otros alojamientos en pueblos, montaña o playa.#QuédateEnTuCasa pic.twitter.com/qFWEP2zBtb — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) March 19, 2020

Reports previously circulated of a man from Madrid, 88, who caught coronavirus in the capital before traveling to his second home in Murcia.

The man went to a centro comercial before entering hospital.

Murcia’s president then put seven municipalities on the coast into lockdown, a day before Pedro Sanchez announced the nationwide state of alarm measures.