IT has been one week since Pedro Sanchez announced an unprecedented state of alarm across Spain – but still people are bending the rules.

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday a crackdown on ‘weak spots’ as the public have found ways to get around hefty fines ranging from €600-30,000 for disobedience.

Here are 15 unsuccessful excuses that have resulted in police fines.

Going to the supermarket when there are none in the area

Going to the supermarket when it is a public holiday and closed.

Going for a walk dressed as a dinosaur.

Posing as a soldier.

Going to see a nephew.

Going see a friend.

Taking a goat for a walk.

Ni canaris, ni porcs vietnamites, ni una cabra com aquesta que hem vist avui a Palafrugell són excusa per sortir al carrer i trencar el confinament. Si us plau, #quedatacasa #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tho3WGoGAa — Mossos (@mossos) March 19, 2020