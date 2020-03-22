THIS is the moment Policia Nacional were filmed chasing down a cyclist amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Two officers can be seen patrolling the streets on horseback before one of the officers spots a cyclist travelling past them on the other side of the road.

The agents are then seen bolting towards the cyclist who begins to pick up speed in what seems to be a bid to make an escape.

?Estamos en una fase crítica en la lucha contra el #Covid_19 Y no dejaremos de perseguir ? las conductas de esa minoría irresponsable que pone en riesgo a la mayoría.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/m94DeG6zmN — Policía Nacional (@policia) March 22, 2020

The footage was shared by the force’s official Twitter account but it was not made clear where it was recorded.

“We are in a critical phase in the fight against COVID-19,” Policia Nacional said.

“We will not stop chasing the irresponsible minority whose behaviour puts everyone at risk.”