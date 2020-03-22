THE Spanish government has announced that it will extend the state of alarm by 15 more days until April 12 as 15 days is not enough to defeat coronavirus.

This comes after a video conference between the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the regional leaders at 10am today, during which the PM advised of his intention to extend the state of alarm.

The state of alarm was initially implemented with the approval of a Royal Decree by the Government, however, for the extension it needs the approval of the Congress of Deputies and it is expected that the leaders will support this decision.

The meeting to authorise the extension will take place on March 25.

The initial duration of the state of alarm was 15 days until March 29.

Sanchez has also said there are ‘very hard days to come’ after a massive increase in infections and deaths on Saturday.