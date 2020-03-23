BARCELONA players may have to take pay cuts, because of the loss of income due to Covid-19.

Both the football and the basketball teams have allegedly told their players that they would have to experience a drop in salary because the club is losing revenue.

According to AS, the players from both clubs ‘won’t offer any opposition’ to this proposed idea.

In the wake of sport being suspended across the continent, the Catalan giants have suffered big income losses.

The Blaugrana rely on ticket sales, museum and stadium tours and merchandise sales, but all have been decimated.

There is also the fear that sponsorship money may be withheld, due to the sponsors also suffering with economic problems.

When the club’s football team cancelled their Champions League second leg against Napoli, they apparently lost out on nearly €6 million.

Barca’s football club released a statement: “It’s clear that this crisis will have a negative impact on the football industry and on the sports industry as a whole.

“The club is obliged to be ready to face all possible scenarios.”

Some of the players from the basketball club however have denied these claims and state that no one has talked to them about any wage cuts.

Pau Ribas wrote on Twitter: “Neither the club nor the captain, have spoken with the staff about this matter.”