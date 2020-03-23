TWO further relatives of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have tested positive for coronavirus.

The PSOE leader’s mother and father-in-law were admitted to the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda in Madrid on Saturday after confirming their diagnoses.

Both are considered to be at risk due to their ages.

“Many families in this country are experiencing a similar situation,” Sanchez told OkDiario, “My family is neither more nor less important than the rest of the families in this country.”

It comes after Sanchez’s wife Begoña Gomez also contracted coronavirus, leading Sanchez to place himself under quarantine.

Gomez and Sanchez’s mother took part in the huge 8-M protests and can be seen in many photographs with Carolina Darias, another minister who tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of cases in Spain is expected to surpass the 30,000 mark when new figures are revealed on Monday.