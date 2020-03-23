AFTER a week of lockdown, some wild animals are now venturing into the deserted streets.

The confinement of citizens to their homes due to the state of alarm caused by the coronavirus is seeing some wild animals flourish.

In Cordoba, police were surprised to come across a family of wild ducks waddling down the one of the city’s most-used bridges, el Puente del Arenal.

The police had been searching to fine or detain anyone not adhering to the lockdown rules. No arrests were made, however, and officers decided to make a video of the duck family instead.

CREDIT: CÓRDOBA HOY

“Here we have an unauthorised duck demonstration…

“What should we do, fine them? Arrest them?”

“Excuse me ducks, what are you doing?”

“Have you been given permission to be on the streets?

“Have you not heard there are to be no social gatherings?

“We’re in a state of alarm!”

Ronda’s famous Le Bolla where only pigeons walked up and down the deserted street.

Although numerous species of birds live on the banks of the Guadalquivir as it passes through Cordoba, the images captured by these officers make it clear that these ducks have lost their fear of traffic and of the pedestrians who usually cross the bridge.

Similar images were sent to The Olive Press of Ronda’s famous Le Bolla where only pigeons were seen walking up and down the deserted street.

These are not the first story shared on social media about how wildlife triumphs in countries hard-hit by the novel coronavirus. Some of these stories however, have been reported as fake news, such as the swans in the viral post stating that the canals of Venice were clear for the first time and swans and dolphins had returned. According to National Geographic, swans make a regular appearance in the canals of Burano, a small island in the greater Venice metropolitan area, where the photos were taken and the ‘Venetian’ dolphins were filmed at a port in Sardinia, in the Mediterranean Sea, hundreds of miles away.