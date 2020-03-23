FIGURES released last night, March 22, confirm that a nun in Totana became the second person to die from complications relating to Coronavirus pandemic.

The 75-year-old is reported to have cancer and other medical problems that were exacerbated as her condition worsened.

RAFAEL MENDEZ HOSPITAL: Second victim died here

She has recently spent time in Madrid, but passed away in Rafael Mendez Hospital in Lorca.

A third victim also died this weekend, an 85-year-old, who medics describe as being ‘multi-pathological with existing health problems’.

The first victim was a 70-year-old that passed in Yecla Hospital.

New regulations prevent authorities from releasing details until 9pm every day, so that families can be informed first.

Out of 345 reported cases, 80 have been hospitalised, with 23 of those in intensive care, according to murciatoday.

In Italy, currently the worst-affected country in Europe, nuns manage five hospitals, in Rome, Trento, Treviso, Brescia and Cremona.

In all but Rome and Trento, sisters attend to those infected with COVID-19.

“In all our hospitals there are sister-nurses who in this period risk their lives with self-denial,” explains Sister Lancy Ezhupara, director of the Hospital San Camilo de Treviso.

She continues, “We, the Daughters of Saint Camillus, make a fourth vow, in addition to the three classic vows of poverty, obedience and chastity: that of serving the sick even at the cost of our lives.”