TRAFFIC in the city of Malaga has been dropping significantly since the state of alarm restrictions came into place, with a reduction of 70% for weekday traffic and more than 84% over the weekend. 

According to data, on Monday, March 16, the average road user in the city of Malaga declined by 61% compared to a working day in the third quarter of 2019. 

On Tuesday, March 17, the drop in traffic was higher, as the average daily traffic decreased by 70%, while Wednesday, March 18, saw a reduction of 72%. 

The trend continued on Thursday, March 19 as the difference from an average working day in the third quarter of 2019 was more than 74% with similar results on March 20. 

The average rush hour reduction was slightly lower for each day, however, there was still a significant drop of more than 60% throughout the week. 

The weekend also saw major drops in road usage with Saturday traffic decreasing by 84% and Sunday by 89%. 

The data was consulted by the Europa Press and is based on an analysis of several roads across Malaga city. 

