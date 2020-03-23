A CORONAVIRUS is a type of virus. As a group, coronaviruses are common across the world.

Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a cough that may progress to severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Generally, coronaviruses can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China.

If we suspect novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we will visit you at your home and take samples from the nose, throat and deeper respiratory samples, package and send to the laboratory for testing.

HOME, BUT NOT ALONE: Dr Vicente Mera says coronavirus tests can be completed within 48h at the Clinica Britannia

We can provide a laboratory result from this specific virus in 48H, with a simple test.

We can help you, if you think you might have coronavirus or you’ve been in close contact with someone who has it:

Stay at home and avoid close contact with other people

It is not necessary to go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital

