MORE than 1,200 Spaniards stranded aboard have returned back to Spain over the weekend, according to El Pais.

The Foreign Office intervened to facilitate the repatriation of those who had been stuck in remote locations or in countries that had suspended flights to Spain.

The highest number of homecomings occurred from Argentina, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

Yesterday, 270 Spaniards from Buenos Aires, Argentina and 359 from Quito, Ecuador arrived in Madrid after waiting on a solution for days.

On Sunday, 120 also returned from Cape Verde, 196 from the Dominican Republic and 106 from Gambia.

Today it is expected that 200 will return from Senegal.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya said: “There are more people waiting, but to those who are waiting I tell them not to worry, to be calm.

“We are organizing means for them to return.”

This is particularly the case for those stuck in Peru, with the Foreign Office trying to find a solution.