THE Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Malaga and the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla could be used as big hospitals if necessary, the Junta de Andalucia has announced.

President of the Junta, Juan Manuel Moreno, said that in the event of reaching between 9,000 and 15,000 infections across the region then there is the possibility of having two big hospitals to help deal with the increasing patients.

In total, there are plans for an extra 26,000 hospital beds including those in the Andalucian Health Service, private health centres, student residences and medicalised hotels.

These plans also include the recruitment of 7,400 health professionals.

Moreno has also requested large-scale rapid testing of the population which so far has not been possible due to a lack of resources.

“We are working with the central government and our own forces to have as much rapid testing as possible. This will increase the number of cases, but it is essential to detect them in time, isolate them and prevent future contagions,” he said.

He also called for the population to comply with strict confinement where possible as scientists say this is the best measure when there is no treatment or vaccine.