SPAIN has witnessed its deadliest 24 hours after registering 514 deaths between Sunday and Monday.

The number of infected has also increased by more than 6,000, with the total number sitting at 39,673.

The total number to have died from COVID-19 in Spain is now 2,696.

Madrid continues to be the worst-hit region with 12,352 cases and 1,535 deaths.

Catalunya is the second-most affected with 7,864 cases and 282 deaths.

The Basque Country remains the third worst-hit region with 2,728 cases and 133 deaths.