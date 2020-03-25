PRINCE Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal is now self-isolating with the Dutchess of Cornwall in Scotland.

The Dutchess was also tested but her results came back negative.

Clarence House confirmed the heir to the throne’s diagnosis in a statement this morning.

He is said to have presented with ‘mild symptoms’ but ‘otherwise remains in good health.’

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement read.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”