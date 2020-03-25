SOME 3,434 people have died as a result of coronavirus in Spain.

According to new statistics from the health ministry, COVID-19 has shown no sign of slowing down as the caseload reached 47,610 as of this morning.

It’s a jump in cases of around 8,000 since yesterday, which saw around 39,500 confirmed cases.

The numbers mean more people have died from the virus in Spain than in China, where it originated.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 3,166 are currently in ICUs while some 5,367 have been cured.

The Madrid region continues to be the hardest-hit with 14,597 cases, followed by Catalunya with 9,937 cases and the Basque Country with 3,271.

However Catalunya saw the biggest jump in cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.