TWO people have been arrested after clashing with officers during the transfer of elderly patients suffering with coronavirus to a residence in Cadiz.

A total of 60 people protested and some even threw stones at police officers who were at the gates of the residence to ensure the safety of the elderly.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when people gathered before the Tiempo Libre residence in La Linea de la Concepcion to express their rejection at the arrival of 28 elderly people with coronavirus from the Alcala del Valle residence that had recorded a major outbreak of coronavirus.

Following this outbreak, the Junta de Andalucia decided to evacuate the residents to safety after most of them had become infected.

The Junta has assured that this is a temporary transfer while disinfecting the residence of Alcala del Valle, where an outbreak of COVID-19 has affected at least 57 people of which 20 are workers and 36 are elderly.

Three residents have died in recent days.

The mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, has condemned these actions by stressing that this group, ‘does not represent the city, which is supportive.’

The transfer involved Civil Guard troops and numerous ambulances, supported by members of the Military Emergency Unit who were already present in Alcala del Valle.

Some of the most at-risk residents have been transferred to hospitals in Villamartin and Ronda.