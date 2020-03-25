A MAN has been arrested over the attempted robberies of a bakery and a pharmacy in the space of 24 hours.

The 51-year-old Spaniard used a knife and a fake grenade to ‘violently rob’ the Malaga drugstore, police said.

After being denied medication because he didn’t have a prescription, he threatened staff and made off with the drugs, according to Diario Sur.

Less than 24 hours later the suspect then tried to hold up a bakery in similar fashion.

The man stormed the shop dressed in the same clothes and carrying the same weapons, but fled when some customers came in.

Police were quick to establish that the alleged perpetrator in both incidents was the same person, due to his appearance and the close proximity of the shops.

Officers from the Policia Nacional tracked down the man a few days ago and found him still carrying the weapons.

They arrested him on two counts of armed robbery.