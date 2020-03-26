A NEIGHBOURHOOD watcher has alerted police in Alicante to a number of residents walking the same dog.

Police reportedly went undercover to follow the ‘various people’ confirmed walking the same dog in the Plaza Doctor Gómez Ulla last Thursday evening.

The owner of the dog and all people involved have been fined, revealed Alicante city’s councillor for citizen security.

It comes as Spain’s government has introduced strict confinement rules in efforts to combat the covid-19 outbreak, which has claimed a record 650 lives over the last 24 hours.

No one may leave home except to for essential work and buying food, medicines or fuel, though residents are allowed to walk their dogs.