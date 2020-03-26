MORE than 700 police and Guardia Civil have been infected with coronavirus, while 7,400 are in isolation.

This morning, the total number of infected front line law enforcement officers had stood at 487, with 248 police and 239 Guardia Civil, according to El Independiente.

But the total, which includes Policia Local and Nacional officers, was revealed as having topped 700 cases today.

The announcement was made by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who claimed that the Government ‘continues to control all of them’.

It comes after three Guardia Civil agents have died from coronavirus, in Valdemoro, Aranjuez and Ciudad Real.

Those currently isolated in the Guardia Civil include four lieutenant generals, three of whom have tested positive.

Policia Nacional Chief Commissioner Jose Angel Gonzalez said: “We have many isolated people because perhaps we are even more preventive than the health authorities advise us.”

A letter from several police unions has called for officers to be recognised as ‘high-risk personnel’.

The plea, signed by the Unified Police Union (SUP), Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) and Unified Association of Spanish Military (AUME), warns that as many as 15,000 officers could be placed at risk.