THE Guggenheim in Bilbao has created a virtual platform for its website and social networks in which it will publish videos recorded inside the museum.

The videos will show its exhibitions and some of the more unknown aspects of the museum.

This digital initiative is called #GuggenheimBilbaoLive, and will continually release new audiovisual content related to exhibitions and interesting facts.

The aim of this virtual platform is to ‘accompany and inspire’ and to make the confinement during the state of the alarm more bearable.

Museum staff will also share anecdotes about the current exhibitions and their favourite works and answer any questions about the Guggenheim.

Initial videos have already been published such as an exhibition relating to Olafur Eliasson, with more to be added over the next few days.

