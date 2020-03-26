SPAIN’s national government has begun considering ways to throw small businesses a lifeline by deferring rent and mortgage payments for their premises.

Sources from several ministries state that the government is looking to

introduce a payments holiday for the self-employed and small businesses

– including bars and restaurants – to help them weather the coronavirus

storm.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Many businesses have been forced to close their doors.

But the difficulty for the national government is that any such move

will have to be green-lighted and administered by the regional

governments.

They in turn are waiting for funds to be released for loans to help

self-employed and small businesses to pay rents, which will have to be

paid back later.

The national government is also looking at the possibility of

temporarily suspending mortgage payments on commercial premises.

One possibility is that payments will be added on to the capital of the

loan to be repaid over its lifetime.

Although the measures are being considered, no concrete proposals have

yet been made.

No time line has been given for a decision to be made, but sone sources have said it will be within two weeks.