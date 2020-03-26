THE Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix due to be held at the beginning of May has been postponed indefinitely, potentially costing the areamillions in income.

The event was due to be held from May 1-3 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto and was billed to be the official season opener after the Qatar round was cancelled and the subsequent three rounds in Thailand, Austin and Argentina were postponed until later in the year.

However organisers Dorna and the FIM governing body made the decision to postpone the event until the threat of the outbreak had subsided.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Red Bull Gran Premio de España, which was set to be held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from May 1-3.”

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled.

“As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event.

“A revised calendar will be published as soon as available,” read a statement from Dorna president Carmelo Ezpeleta.

The potential complete cancellation of the event is expected to cost the town of Jerez de la Frontera millions in revenue as the annual event is one of the most popular on the calendar.

Held since 1987, the event regularly attracts in excess of 70,000 spectators who inhabit the town’s hotels, bars and facilities.

It is estimated that the losses will be in the region of €30 million if the event is cancelled altogether.

Due to the announcement, the final pre-season test and opening round of the 2020 MotoE World Cup will also not take place.

It is also expected the following French and Italian Grands Prix at Le Mans and Mugello respectively will also be moved from their current slots.

