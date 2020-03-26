THE priest of Arroyo de la Luz (Cáceres), epicentre of the coronavirus in Extremadura, with 500 inhabitants and five dead, performed a blessing from the rooftop of the town’s church this Wednesday.

In a video shared online, a man in white vestment walks on the roof of the church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción in Arroyo de la Luz.

Concerned by the situation, the local priest, Juan Manuel Garcia, climbed to the highest point of the town to offer a blessing.

The priest, who continues his pastoral work by celebrating Mass on the radio and on the parish’s Facebook page, sent a prior communication of his intentions, in order not to cause alarm.

The feat was seen by most of the neighbours, who were able to observe the act from their balconies.

The blessing, which took 20 minutes and was recorded by the priest, has since gone viral.

Credit: YouTube La Razón

