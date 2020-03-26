POLICIA Nacional are investigating the death of a party-going pair, aged 40 and 44, that attended an illegal gathering on Saturday.

A third man, 28, remains in Alicante General Hospital due to being poisoned by the same cocktail of ethyl alcohol and soft drinks.

ALICANTE GENERAL HOSPITAL: One man still being treated

Police sources claim that at least six individuals, all Ecuadorian, were at the gathering, in the Los Angeles part of the region’s capital.

When all their beer had been consumed, the deadly decision was made to improvise with the ethanol.

Emergency services had alerted Police agents on Monday, when one of the men had been found dead in his toilet on arrival, and the other had died on his way to hospital.

Ethyl alcohol (also known as ethanol) is a colourless flammable slightly toxic compound that is used as a solvent and as an antifreeze

