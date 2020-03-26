OBSERVANT citizens of Murcia helped arrest three alleged car thieves as they witnessed them smashing into cars.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED: One of the trio of robbers

The trio had allegedly been responsible for the theft of six vehicles in the city.

Policia Nacional swooped when neighbours alerted the authorities on Monday, March 23, that several people were trying to smash car windows in a Calle Ovalo car park.

When agents arrived, they were found hiding in-between some of the cars.

Once the first perpetrator was arrested, the second and third were apprehended very quickly.

All three, Algerians aged between 16 and 22, had gloves, pliers and other equipment for robbing.

