CELTA Vigo footballer, Pione Sisto has travelled nearly 3,000 kilometres by car from Galicia to Denmark.

The Ugandan born winger broke the lockdown along with his sister and travelled to be with his family in Denmark.

The 25-year-old lived alone in north west Spain and when the lockdown started his sister flew out to be with him.

Once the announcement was made a few days ago that the state of emergency was extended to mid April, Sisto decided to drive home, as there were no flights left.

According to ESPN sources, the Galician club were not made aware of his 26-hour journey until after his arrival.

The issue will apparently be dealt with internally.

The Spanish authorities have reiterated that fines starting at €600 will be imposed to anyone travelling, unless it’s deemed essential.

This isn’t the first time the Dane has made headlines, as last year he announced on social media that he had undertaken a purely fruit based diet for three weeks, without notifying his team.

Sisto was signed by Celta Vigo from Danish club Midtjylland in 2016, for an amount in the region of €5 million and has scored 18 times for the Celticos.