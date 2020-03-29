ITCHING for a bit of cultural content after binge-watching all your favourite Netflix shows? The Olive Press has the solution.

Some of the world’s most famous theatres have joined the viral hashtags #YoMeQuedoEnCasa and #stayathome to stream free online content direct to your living room.

All you need is a modem to hook up to top opera, ballet, Shakespearean plays and Broadway shows, so grab a box of chocolates and get stuck in.

Sadler’s Wells presents a programme of full-length dance performances and workshops

Opera and Music

The Royal Opera House: Enjoy world-class ballet and opera from your living room for free via the ROH’s Facebook and YouTube channels:

Acis and Galatea, The Royal Opera, 2009 – 3 April 2020, 7pm BST

Così fan tutte, The Royal Opera, 2010 – 10 April 2020, 7pm BST

The Metamorphosis, The Royal Ballet, 2013 – 17 April 2020, 7pm BST

Follow the hashtag: #OurHouseToYourHouse and the Royal Opera House’s social media channels for more.

Wigmore Hall, London: Live orchestral concerts at https://wigmore-hall.org.uk/watch-listen/live-stream Also check out free broadcasts by city symphony orchestras on YouTube and Facebook.

Metropolitan Opera, New York: Each day, for the duration of the building’s closure, a different encore presentation from its Live in HD series of cinema broadcasts starring opera greats will be streamed free for 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. EDT until 6:30 p.m. the following day. More details on: https://www.metopera.org/

Theatre and Dance

The box offices may be closed but you can still enjoy a night at the theatre at home:

Sadler’s Wells: London’s most iconic dance theatre, the legendary Sadler’s Wells, has had its complete programme suspended until at least June 24.

Fortunately, Sadler’s Wells presents a programme of full-length dance performances and workshops online to maintain audiences connected to dance throughout the world.

Kicking off with the release of Balletboyz’s ‘Deluxe’ as well as archive performances and dance workshops aimed at a variety of ages, from a family workout for young children and classes for over 60s.

Now is the time to get your dancing shoes on and join in with their free dance performances and workshops. https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2020/digital-stage/

The Original Theatre Online: Take your seats for The Croft, a ‘suspenseful’ thriller by Ali Milles, streaming from 7.30pm on March 27 for a symbolic price of £2.50. https://www.originaltheatreonline.com/

Northern Ballet: Catch popular ballets and exciting short dance films, including an online premier of Kenneth Tindall’s compelling new production of Geisha, streaming from March 27. https://northernballet.com/

The Royal Shakespeare Company: A free 30-day trial with Marquee TV will allow you to watch 18 productions for free, including Richard II starring David Tennant, The Tempest starring Simon Russell Beale and Christopher Luscombe’s lavish 2017 production of Twelfth Night. https://www.marquee.tv/

The London Palladium: Catch a recording of Wind in the Willows the Musical free at https://www.willowsmusical.com/

The Globe Theatre: The South Bank theatre’s ample online catalogue of plays, Shakespearean adaptations and behind-the-scenes content will keep you entertained. https://globeplayer.tv/

Broadway Musicals

Gather the family around and take in one of these award-winning shows:

Cats: The famous Broadway and West End hit has been re-staged for this video presentation. Available to stream on Amazon Prime (currently offering a 7-day free trial), on DVD and BroadwayHD.



The Phantom of the Opera: Catch the longest running show in Broadway history on Amazon Prime and DVD.

Billy Elliot the Musical: Elton John and Lee Hall’s award-winning production about a small town British boy who prefers ballet to boxing can be viewed on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and Blu-ray from Amazon.

Story Time

David Walliams is releasing his Elevenses audiobooks for free, streamed every day at 11am for the next 30 days.https://www.worldofdavidwalliams.com/elevenses/

Audible is offering free audiobooks for everyone, especially for children. https://www.audible.com/ep/FreeListens

BBC “virtual festival of the arts”

Cultural content from virtual access to exhibitions and book festivals, through to performances, will be made available to the public as part of the broadcaster’s Culture In Quarantine programming.

The virtual festival of the arts offered by the BBC will include a virtual book festival co-founded by author Kit de Waal, classic performances by the Royal Shakespeare Company and a puppet show by the renowned novelist Margaret Atwood.

Northern Ballet’s performance of Dracula and Frankenstein at the Battersea Arts Centre will also be broadcast.

Performances, will be made available to the public on television, radio and online. https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/latestnews/2020/culture-in-quarantine

“It’s important during this period that we maintain access not just to news and information, but to the arts and culture.” – Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC.