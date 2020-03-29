OFFICIAL figures relating to Coronavirus cases were announced today, Sunday March 29, by Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló.

New cases numbered 412, bringing the total number in the Alicante province to 1,734, with 651 of those receiving treatment in hospital, and 104 of those in intensive care .

Throughout the Valencian Community itself, Barceló confirmed 750 new cases, bringing the total to 4,784, with 1,874 in hospital and 309 of them in intensive care.

Alarmingly, 85 more health professionals were added to the list of victims, bringing the total to 788.

With a total of 267 deaths in the Valencian Community, 115 were in the Alicante province – 11 in the last 24 hours, alone – reports diariodelavega.com

The only good news is that as of 8pm last night, Saturday 28, 161 people have been discharged after treatment, with 69 (almost half) in the last 24 hours.

The increase in citizens being well enough to leave hospital is considered a milestone in treating the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

