AN with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale has rocked Malaga.

With the epicentre in the Malaga town of Arriate the quake was registered early yesterday afternoon.

It was felt in several municipalities of the Serrania de Ronda and on the coast.

EPICENTRE: Arriate (Credit: National Geographic Institute)

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) website, the earthquake was recorded at 14.37 hours and has been felt in Ronda, Benalmádena, Arroyo de la Miel, Mijas and Estepona.

In the subsequent hour and a half, three minor aftershocks were felt, recorded between 2 and 2.4 magnitude, also with epicentres in Arriate.

A fourth of magnitude 1.8 with the epicentre in the town of Alcala del Valle Cadiz was also reported.

At this magnitude, it’s unlikely you will have felt anything unless you are sitting still or lying down.

Or you may have perhaps noticed a hanging object swing a little.