SIXTY Spanish Legionnaires have been deployed to patrol the streets of Marbella, Benahavis, Ojen and Istan as part of the coronavirus measures.

The crack troops from the Tercio Alejandro Farnesio battalion based in Ronda were deployed earlier today (Sunday, March 29).

DEPLOYED: Troops have been on the streets on the Costa del Sol.

Military sources say they were on an “information and reconnaissance” mission.

Patrols were spotted in Marbella, Puerto Banus, San Pedro Alcantara, Marbella’s pleasure harbour and the bus station as well as the inland towns and villages of Benahavis, Istan and Ojen.

Troops patrolled in pairs and stopped passers-by to inform them of the lockdown regulations and advise them to return home.

The lockdown regulations have now been tightened to include all ‘non essential’ workers.