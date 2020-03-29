A MAN has been arrested today for posing as a taxi driver to deal drugs around Madrid.

The suspect allegedly hid narcotics in chewing gum and paracetamol packaging before making deliveries in full defiance of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Madrid continues to be the worst hit region in terms of COVID-19 with more than 22,000 cases reported as of Sunday.

Agentes de #CentroNorte detienen a una persona que utilizaba su vehículo ? auto-taxi ? para distribuir sustancias estupefacientes por la ciudad de #Madrid.

Durante el ? Estado de Alarma ? #QuedateEnCasa , nosotros?????#VelamosPorTi #Seguridad #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5GFggk8zIe — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) March 29, 2020

Police in the capital city have issued at least 468 fines today as people continue to disobey the new rules laid out in the royal decree.

The neighbourhood of Tetuan has seen the most fines, followed by Puente de Vallecas and city centre.

A further 25 vehicles have also been stopped for non-compliance.