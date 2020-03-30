BARCELONA players have announced they will take a 70% pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

The Blaugrana players will also make additional contributions to ensure that non-sporting staff receive their full wages.

Lionel Messi said the move was delayed as the players were ‘looking for a formula to help the club.’

The Catalan side’s captain said: “Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation.

“We, as players, are always here to help the club when they ask.

The Argentinian however didn’t shy away from criticising people high up in the club saying: “It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.

“If we didn’t speak until now, it’s because the priority was to find solutions to help the club and to see who the most affected were during this situation.

“For us, the moment has arrived that we will have a 70% cut on our wages during the state of emergency.

“We will also help the club to make sure that all workers are paid their wages in full.”

The board of directors have also agreed to take pay cuts.