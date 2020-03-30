SAN FULGENCIO Local Police in the Vega Baja area of Costa Blanca South have made a pledge to lighten the lock-down blues of the town’s children.

For they have pledged to try and visit the homes of those with lock-down birthdays to join in their celebrations.

THOUGHTFUL GESTURE: San Fulgencio Police

Certain conditions need to be met, but it goes some way to offsetting the Coronavirus lock-down, brought in across the country to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The procedure for the visit involves family sending a Facebook message to the local police with the child’s name, address and a phone number.

Agents ask that the child is not told, as the service is dependent on the needs of the police elsewhere in the area that day.

Local mum, Rocio Lorente Bono said online, “You are making this more bearable, no doubt. You put an emotion in my child’s face that brightens my soul.”

SAN FULGENCIO COUNCILLOR: Darren Parmenter

We spoke with Darren Parmenter, councillor at San Fulgencio Ayuntamiento, who said, “With all the current challenges of keeping the municipality safe at all times, this is a wonderful initiative from our Local Police, one that I’m certain will be appreciated by the children and their families.”

He continued, “Throughout recent months, the Local Police have come up with several different ideas to bring themselves closer to our people and break down the perceived barriers that were there before.

“This latest one can only enhance that relationship”