THE leader of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simon has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 57-year-old is now waiting for confirmation of his results via a second round of testing after receiving the initial diagnosis last night.

The face of the country’s health battle, who has been giving daily press briefings from the start of the pandemic, had experienced 24 hours of symptoms before being tested.

Simon will not appear at today’s press briefing and skipped a government meeting this morning.

He will be placed under the care of his office’s top doctor Maria Jose Sierra.

It will be the second-time he has had to self-isolate after he showed symptoms on March 21.

COVID-19 was then ruled out after he tested negative.

The daily update on Spain’s coronavirus battle will take place at 11am.