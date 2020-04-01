THE Government of the Balearic Islands has ordered the closure of a nursing home in Mallorca due to an overwhelming number of residents becoming infected with coronavirus.

Officials revealed that a total of 24 elderly residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Elena Nursing Home in Palma, in addition to five of its employees.

Those that have been infected have either been transferred to hospital due to their fragile state of health, or are being cared for by healthcare professionals at family members’ homes.

The only two inhabitants who were given the all clear have been moved to the state-funded Oms-Sant Miquel residential centre.

CLOSED: The Elena Residence has been shut down due to coronavirus.

The news comes as Government spokesperson Dr. Javier Arranz announced that 101 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus at nursing homes across the Balearic Islands.

Out of these confirmed cases, three have died and 14 workers have been infected.

The Son Ametller residence in Mallorca is one of the worst hit establishments, with 15 people testing positive and one person losing their life to the virus.

Arranz explained that a series of measures are being enforced to ensure the elderly are protected at nursing homes.

This includes increased testing and moving those that have been infected.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions to limit contagion to safeguard the most vulnerable group,” concluded Arranz.