AS the island remains under lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, dolphins have taken full advantage of usually crowded spaces.

Reclaiming their natural habitat, the majestic marine mammal has been captured reappearing in several ports across the island, much to the awe of local residents.

This is the moment a dolphin was spotted enjoying the usually polluted waters of Playa de Palma, once plagued with reports of intolerable sewage emitted from its nearby marina.

Wading in and out of the waters as the sun began to set upon the horizon, the footage has provided a moment of triumph for wildlife during an unprecedented health crisis.

The sharp decrease in boat activity has led to a considerable drop in contaminants and nautical acidity, thus giving marine animals a new lease of life.

Meanwhile in Soller, another dolphin was spotted basking in a normally congested port frequented by scores of luxury yachts.

MOMENTOUS: A rare sighting in the Port of Soller (Credit: Margalida Alcover)

Some 200 kilometres away, a dolphin was even seen frolicking through the exclusive port of Marina Botafoch in Ibiza, much thanks to the absence of moving ferries and boats.

CAPTURED: Dolphins swim in the usually bustling Port of Ibiza.

Although the virus has resulted in tragic human consequences with more than 9,000 people losing their lives in Spain, the pandemic has in some way hit the reset button and allowed nature to reclaim its rightful space.

Pollution, both in the sea and air, has decreased to historically low levels across Spain due to restricted movement in the coronavirus lockdown.

The air quality in the Balearic Islands has improved significantly in the last 15 days, according to a study conducted by the General Directorate of Energy and Climate Change.

Through analysing concentrations of nitrogen dioxide in the air, scientists found that the pollutant has fallen by a whopping 61% in Mallorca, 50% in Ibiza and 22% in Menorca.