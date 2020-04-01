TURKEY has become the second NATO member to answer Spain’s call for aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Turkey has sent an A400M transport plane with masks, disposable gowns and disinfectant gel to help its NATO ally.

The plane arrived at Torrejon air base in Madrid earlier today, after first making a stop in Italy, where it also dropped off supplies.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence has not specified the volume of the Turkish donation.

According to diplomatic sources in Ankara, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya spoke to her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu to thank him for the shipment.

This comes after the Czech Republic was the first NATO member to send aid to Spain over the weekend.

NATO doesn’t have the capability to send any supplies, so it just transfers the request onto its members.

Donald Trump has publically assured that the US will be also sending help, but nothing has been received as of yet.